New 'Heritage Park' in Delhi: Story of urban landscape transformation

A Mughal-style 'baradari' and rich stocks of flowers now dominate an open space near Jama Masjid in old Delhi which earlier was covered in filth, encroached from mutiple sides and often used by anti-social elements.

The plot, owned by the local civic body, after months of hard labour and meticulous planning has been transformed into a beautiful heritage-themed park that is slated to be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday evening.

People associated with the planning and execution of the 'Heritage Park', which faces the Mughal-era Red Fort on one side, are ecstatic about this ''urban landscape transformation'' that they plan to replicate in neighbouring areas.

''Today it is a beautiful park, but those who are not aware, may not believe that the plot of land was in a total mess, filled with dirt and encroached upon from various sides. Drug addicts from neighbouring areas would assemble here often and one can still find such anti-social elements across the fence of this park,'' said architect Kapil Aggarwal, who designed the park.

Conceived in 2017, the park has been built with civic body funds and contributions from various MPs and former Union minister Vijay Goel who has been ''striving hard for the development of this 'Heritage Park' in the Walled City area,'' officials had earlier said.

Goel, who is known for his penchant for heritage preservation and is the owner of the Dharampura ki Haveli, a heritage hotel in old Delhi, said this park has been developed in an area that earlier was messy and in a shambles.

''Now, it has been transformed into a beautiful, vibrant recreational space that celebrates the heritage of Delhi,'' he said.

''If you want to see, what this looked like earlier, go to the other side of the boundary wall which has been earmarked for the second phase, towards the Jama Masjid side, and you will be able to appreciate the transformation. Once the second phase gets ready, the glory of this park will be further enhanced. It will soon become a major tourist attraction in Delhi,'' Goel said.

The new 'Heritage Park' near the iconic Jama Masjid has been developed using rich stocks of flowers and has structures built with traditional craftsmanship. A white marble-made 'baradari' (pavilion) is the centrepiece of this garden.

In the first phase, an area of about 1.75 acres has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.65 crore. In the second phase, the remaining 2.25 acres is to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 10.03 crore. For the first phase, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) arranged Rs 4.70 crore from its resources, officials said.

The second phase also envisages reviving the old water stream (referred to as 'nahar' by locals) that existed in a stretch located adjacent to the current boundary wall of the park, they said.

The park is also endowed with Mughal-style 'chatris', stone railings and lamp posts, borrowing design elements from the Red Fort's ramparts, ornate gates, a sunken open-air theatre, and also has toilet facilities. A food court area is also being developed, said architect Aggarwal.

''We are feeling very excited to showcase this 'Heritage Park' to the President of India after which people would be able to enjoy it. A play by well-known theatre personality Aamir Raza Husain would also be hosted during the inauguration event for the president,'' he told PTI.

The park sits in close proximity to the Mughal-era Jama Masjid and faces Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, on the other side. ''We wanted visitors to feel the park was part of both, and therefore, we chose heritage elements after careful research,'' he added.

The architect, civic body officials and police officials also feel, this ''positive change'' in a landscape will help curb crime in the area too.

''Now, that people will see rich flowers and beautiful architectural elements and get connected with the heritage of Shahjehanabad, it will have a very positive impact on minds, and in long-term help in curbing crime,'' a senior police official said.

Incidents of snatching of mobile phones were common earlier in this area, and this urban project will also help bolster confidence of people, who earlier would feel afraid to venture near this area, even though it offers a majestic view of both Red Fort and Jama Masjid.

The part, which is to be developed under the second phase, is now slowly being barricaded, and civic officials said, work has begun to reclaim the neighbouring plot fully for the park project.

A senior NDMC official said the park has ''rich stocks of flowers and shrubberies, including petunia, dog flowers, marigold, carnation, poinsettia, ornamental cabbage, croton and furcaria''.

''Once we open it to public, there will be a nominal ticket fee,'' he said.

Visitors will also get to enjoy delicious cuisine of Chandni Chowk and handicrafts of Old Delhi area at the park, officials said.

