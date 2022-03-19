Left Menu

Guj: Two killed, one injured in wall collapse at commercial complex in Surat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 19-03-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(wall collapse)
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries after a portion of the second floor of a commercial complex collapsed in Gujarat's Surat city on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at a two-storey commercial complex in Katargam locality, an official said. A long wall on the second floor of the structure, which was being renovated, collapsed on the ground, killing Samir Sheikh (29) and Rohit Rathod (21) who were present there, he said.

One person was rescued from the debris and rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said, adding that people working at an embroidery unit on the first floor of the building were safely evacuated by the fire department.

Several vehicles parked in the building's compound were damaged due to the collapse, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

