Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 17

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 19-03-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia on Friday has risen to 17 people, most of them Syrians, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a civil protection official told Reuters on Saturday.

He said the coastguard recovered five bodies on Saturday, after finding 12 on Friday. A search was still underway.

In recent months, several people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

