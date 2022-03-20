Left Menu

Devote first half of all working days for site visits: Delhi PWD to officials

The Delhi governments PWD department has directed its officials of the engineering wing to devote the first half of all working days for field inspections to ensure construction projects are completed on time, officials said on Sunday.Junior Engineers, Assistant Engineer and Executive Engineers will have to visit construction sites daily in the first half while Superintending Engineer will also conduct random daily inspections, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 13:23 IST
Devote first half of all working days for site visits: Delhi PWD to officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's PWD department has directed its officials of the engineering wing to devote the first half of all working days for field inspections to ensure construction projects are completed on time, officials said on Sunday.

Junior Engineers, Assistant Engineer and Executive Engineers will have to visit construction sites daily in the first half while Superintending Engineer will also conduct random daily inspections, they said. ''Chief engineers will conduct mandatory site inspections at least twice a week in their respective zones and submit a report to the Engineer-in-Chief (EnC). ''The EnC will monitor the inspections done by the officers and submit a fortnightly report for the perusal of the PWD (Public Works Department) Secretary,'' a PWD official told PTI.

The official said the department has also issued detailed instruction in this regard in a circular earlier this month. The circular issued by the PWD said that it is of utmost importance that all the ongoing projects are regularly monitored by the field officers to ensure scheduled progress and timely completion with optimum quality.

The circular said it is frequently observed that key field level officers of the PWD are often engaged in myriad meetings across various departments and other routinely file work, leaving them with little time for site visits and field inspections, which invariably contributes to tardiness and delays. ''… to optimally and effectively utilise the expertise of the engineering cadre, it has been decided that the officers of the engineering wing shall, henceforth, devote the first half (Pre-Lunch session), on all working days, for field inspections/Site-visits of the ongoing projects under their respective jurisdiction. The inspections shall include all the ongoing works and projects, as well as, the maintenance work," the circular said.

The circular added that quality of output and performance of the department should be maintained at the highest levels at all times. The department has also said that all engineers who inspect project sites should mandatorily share pictures of their inspection of the construction site. ''The Engineer-in-Chief shall set up a WhatsApp group, wherein the inspecting officers would post photographs of the inspection of works done by them on a daily basis. The photographs of the site must include a snap taken in selfie mode also with proper date and time stamping,'' the PWD circular said. It added that a brief report on the field inspection shall also be submitted to the superintending engineer on daily basis.

These instructions came within a fortnight of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took charge of PWD minister from Satyendar Jain. Sisodia was allocated the PWD portfolio on February 23. Soon after taking charge of the department, Sisodia had convened a number of meetings with officials and had directed the department to expedite pending projects and ensure their timely completion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022