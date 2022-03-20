Left Menu

Car runs into carnival revelers in Belgium, several dead

A car slammed into carnival revelers early Sunday in a small town in southern Belgium, killing several people and injuring about two dozen, the mayor reported. Media reports say at least four people were killed when a car drove into the crowd who where gathered at dawn Sunday for celebrations in Strpy-Bracquegnies, some 50 kilometers south of Brussels.

A car slammed into carnival revelers early Sunday in a small town in southern Belgium, killing several people and injuring about two dozen, the mayor reported. Media reports say at least four people were killed when a car drove into the crowd who where gathered at dawn Sunday for celebrations in Strépy-Bracquegnies, some 50 kilometers south of Brussels. ''A car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed," Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio.

Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car chased by police.

