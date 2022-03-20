Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Cop dies after collapsing during attempt to pacify clashing groups

An assistant sub-inspector of police was declared dead soon after he collapsed to the ground in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, where he went to placate two groups engaged in a brawl, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Mahasamund | Updated: 20-03-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 16:01 IST
Chhattisgarh: Cop dies after collapsing during attempt to pacify clashing groups
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector of police was declared dead soon after he collapsed to the ground in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, where he went to placate two groups engaged in a brawl, an official said on Sunday. The deceased police officer, identified as Vikas Sharma, was posted with the district's cyber cell, he said.

The incident occurred near Sharma's house in Clubpara area in Kotwali police station limits on Saturday night, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Vivek Shukla said. ''After learning about a brawl near his house , Sharma rushed to the spot to pacify the warring members, but collapsed to the ground,'' the SP said, adding that the ASI was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to doctors, no injury mark was found on Sharma's body, he said. The body was later sent for an autopsy and the entire procedure is being videographed, Shukla added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022