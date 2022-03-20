Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near Burauen in Philippines –USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near the Burauen region in the Philippines on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), and was 4 km southwest of Burauen, the USGS said.

