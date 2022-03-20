Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near Burauen in Philippines –USGS

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 20-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 22:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near the Burauen region in the Philippines on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), and was 4 km southwest of Burauen, the USGS said.

