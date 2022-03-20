Left Menu

Owner's son, worker asphyxiate in shop's basement in east Delhi

Two men died of suffocation in the basement of a shop in east Delhis Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday, police said. According to Abrar, he, along with Vaibhav Khaturia, the son of the owner, and another worker, had reached the shop around 10.30 am.They started their work and needed some wooden planks for assembling.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 23:40 IST
Owner's son, worker asphyxiate in shop's basement in east Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two men died of suffocation in the basement of a shop in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday, police said. They said an incident was reported to them at 12.07 pm about two men getting trapped in a shop basement.

The shop, R K Trading company, is located on main road in Kailash Nagar area and deals in assembling of cycle rickshaws meant for carrying goods. When police reached the shop, it met Abrar, one of the workers there. According to Abrar, he, along with Vaibhav Khaturia, the son of the owner, and another worker, had reached the shop around 10.30 am.

They started their work and needed some wooden planks for assembling. So Abrar went to fetch rims, said a senior police officer.

While he was gone, the owner’s 22-year-old son, and a 40-year-old Zakir went down in the basement of the shop and slipped on the makeshift stairs, made with loose planks, the officer said.

When Abrar came back after 5 minutes, he saw the two men stuck inside in an unconscious state, police said. He called the police immediately and shouted for help. Both men were taken out with the help of locals and police and were rushed to a hospital, but couldn’t survive, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundram said. When it was inspected, the basement was found to be very narrow and suffocating with a strong smell of chemical, police said.

Later it was conjectured that basement may have been sprayed with chloropyrifos, a termite resistance chemical, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022