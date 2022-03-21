Dr. Bharat Agravat Creates Life-Saving Invention OSMF Mouth Opening Kit to Prevent Oral Cancer at Home

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India What People Didn’t Know About the Link Between Oral Cancer and Oral Submucous Fibrosis. Oral Submucous Fibrosis is a Precancerous Condition. India reports 77, 000 cases of oral cancer every year. Estimated over five people in India die every hour because of oral cancer. By country, the incidence of oral cancer is the highest in India, which accounts for almost one-third of the cases found in the world. As it turns out, one of the biggest reasons for this [high mortality rate] is late diagnosis and treatment, says the now-25-years experience dentist from, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Due to the late treatment of Oral Submucous Fibrosis and restricted mouth opening, people not only go through a lot of physical stress but also a lot of emotional and financial stress also chewing of Pan Masala, Gutkha and Supari. After a lot of research in 25 years experienced and 18th award winner, Dr. Bharat https://www.drbharat.agravat.com found out that oral cancer had a high mortality rate.

Oral Submucous Fibrosis is Silent Killer Disease. For Example, Cholesterol induces Blood Pressure and Heart diseases. Also, lack of Insulin leads to Diabetes. Same OSMF leads to many problems its lifestyle disease.

Eye-opening experience: Before 25 years ago, All of this got him thinking—why did oral submucous fibrosis get detected at such a late stage? ''detection of oral pre-cancer and cancer''. In an attempt to find a solution to this problem, Dr. Bharat started researching when in Government Dental College and Hospital Ahmedabad, he completed Dentistry and part of a programme named ‘Clinical Rotational Internship in various departments of dentistry’. Dentist would dress up as different characters and visit various dentistry departments and oral surgery wards of dental hospitals to diagnose and treat kid, young to old patients.

“During these programmes, as in the hospital, he saw many patients whose inability to open of his mouth, mouth ulcer, Burning Sensation, Swollen Gums, Restricted Mouth Opening, Xerostomia. He noticed that due to chewing of Pan Masala, Gutkha and Supari restricted to mouth opening. Any type of dental treatment is difficult to perform due to restricted mouth. He explained that If OSMF is not treated timely various oral diseases problems occur and in the later stages chance of oral cancer,” This prompted Dr Bharat to understand why the disease was so cruel.

Through research on the, he understood late treatment of OSMF makes the patient’s allover condition become worsen and does not give them a fighting chance.

Mouth is the Getaway of human body.

On looking up the methods for early treatment, He noticed that the treatment was either Injections or Surgically removal of fibrous band painful and too expensive available only at dental clinics and hospitals, says Dr. Bharat.

He decided to understand more about the disease and innovate a solution of his own Do It Yourself kit for the treatment of Oral Submucous Fibrosis at home.

Journey as a Founder and researcher: The journey to making OSMF Mouth Opening Kit where it is currently was not easy; he has set a realistic timeline and hopes to see the product in the market in the next 10 years since clinical trials are likely to take some time.

- In 1999 Dr Agravat Dental Clinic founded now Smile in Hour® Spalon Dental Clinic: https://www.smileinhour.com.

- 2000 Use intralesional injections in OSMF.

- 2002 Surgical management of OSMF has involved excision of the fibrotic bands by the scalpel.

- 2005 Surgical Management of Trismus Due to Oral Submucous Fibrosis Using Diode Laser.

- 2010 Medicine for mouth opening introduced. 2012 Study conducted to understand patient’s concerns with current treatments.

- 2015 Innovative OTC Formulations – OSMF Pop, UNIQUE Mouth Opener, OSMF Oral Gel and OSMF Vita for Oral Sub Mucous Fibrosis treatment developed.

- 2017 Clinically Tested.

- 2020 OSMF Mouth Opening kit launched.

Real-time trials By 1999, once Dr Bharat Agravat was sure of his ‘OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit’, he approached various dentists, doctors and surgeons in Ahmedabad and other places to conduct random trials on restricted mouth opening persons visiting the facility. Tests were conducted on 90 people and the method showed good results says Dr Bharat, adding that the accuracy was determined after the hospital also conducted their usual tests.

He had a tough time understanding many of the medical concepts but would take help from his wife Dr. Harsha Agravat – who is Ayurvedic Herbalist and now his son KartavyaAgravat who is pursuing dentistry.

After above many of years doing the research work from Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic and coordinating with Dr. Harsha. She introduced the Ayurveda Nutraceutical natural Mouth Opening DIY Kit that would help in Oral Submucous Fibrosis Treatment at home. It was manufactured in GMP, FSSAI certified unit, approved by FDA, available at https://www.osmfmouthopeningkit.com,” says Dr. Bharat Agravat.

Using the findings, Dr Bharat, Dr Harsha and KartavyaAgravat Applied for Patent and Trademark regarding the ''OSMF mouth opening DIY Kit'' The same was approved novelty report in 2021.

Since the process takes twice a day to 15 minutes to give better results and requires, it is easy to use for everyone.

How the Mouth Opening DIY Kit works, So, what does OSMF kit do in also Lichenplanus? At present, the most common treatment for Oral Submucous Fibrosis is the use of intralesional injections, crisscross surgery, for exercise use bunch of ice cream spoon and spinning top , in the dental clinic.

OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit: First-of-its-kind world 1st innovative award winning patented it consists of pack of 4 products...

1. OSMF POPS™: Revolutionary innovative patent pending herbal lollipop for oral absorption, quick relief in oral submucous fibrosis symptoms.

2. UNIQUE MOUTH OPENER™: Patent pending, Physio-therapeutic Rehabilitation Mouth Opening Exercise Device for Oral Submucous Fibrosis, Trismus and Guided Mouth opening 3. OSMF ORAL GEL™: It is the only product to deliver pure turmeric and tulsi directly into the mouth. With antibacterial, antiviral, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

4. OSMF VITA™: Increases the capacity of the body to fight against free radicals and acts as an antioxidant.

Local absorption: OSMF Pops and Oral gel Buccal absorption provides instant relief, as the absorption from mouth cavity is very rapid, provided that the product is developed in a manner that is suitable for buccal absorption.

How to use and Information Please visit OSMF YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/hZtLBXrIZ94 Award and Recognition: Awarded by the “Emerging innovative products of the Year” by Nation Wide Awards 2020. Also recognised by Startup India, FDA and CE approved.

OSMF Mouth Opening Kit designed & developed by India's first dentech startup Smile in Hour® https://www.smileinhour.in. Marketed and managed by Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd. https://www.healthcare.agravat.com Why is it important to maintain good oral hygiene? - Maintaining oral hygiene is of utmost importance since the mouth is the entry point of in respiratory and digestive systems.

- Fungal infection affects the oral cavity which causes gums to swell. This can also lead to bleeding gums and a foul smell from the mouth. In order to prevent acidity and gum-related issues, one needs to take care of their oral hygiene.

If anyone would like to make a purchase or place an order for distributing these kits to those in need, they can reach out to www.osmfmouthopeningkit.com to access the website.

OSMF Mouth Opening Kit : (https://www.osmfmouthopeningkit.com ) Cosmetic & Dental Implant Surgeon : (https://www.drbharat.agravat.com ) India’s First Dentech Startup : (https://www.smileinhour.in ) Smile in Hour® Spalon Dental Clinic : (https://www.smileinhour.com) Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd. (https://www.healthcare.agravat.com ) Customer Care: 7575 00 8686 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)