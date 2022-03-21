Entertainment News Roundup: Ukraine band adds new meaning to Clash hit with 'Kyiv Calling'; Top ballet performers 'Dance for Ukraine' in a charity event and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ukraine band adds new meaning to Clash hit with 'Kyiv Calling'

Ukrainian punk band Beton has reworked the Clash's famous 'London Calling', turning it into 'Kyiv Calling' to highlight events in Ukraine and raise funds for a resistance movement. The three-piece band, comprising an architect, orthopaedist, and businessman, recorded their reworded take on the 1979 Clash hit in a studio in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Top ballet performers 'Dance for Ukraine' in a charity event

Away from the fighting in Ukraine, Russian and Ukrainian ballet dancers rubbed shoulders in London on Saturday in a charity event that united some of the world's leading dance performers for humanitarian relief in the war-torn eastern European nation. About 20 dancers, with glistening bodies and graceful moves, received thunderous applause from the packed auditorium at the London Coliseum theatre for the 'Dance for Ukraine' gala.

Box Office: 'The Batman' Rules Again, Crosses $300 Million in North America

Robert Pattinson's gritty superhero adventure "The Batman" is the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row. That feat is not surprising because March has been relatively light in terms of new releases. But even though there hasn't been much competition, "The Batman" has managed impressive week-to-week holds. The movie collected $36.8 million from 4,302 theaters between Friday and Sunday, a 45% decline from last weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)