Three siblings killed as house collapses in Gujarat's Bharuch city

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 21-03-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 11:11 IST
Three siblings, including a boy and a girl, were killed while their teenage sister was injured when their old house collapsed in Gujarat's Bharuch city on Monday, police said.

The single-storey dilapidated house crumbled early this morning in the city's Bambakhana locality, trapping four siblings, including a ten-year-old girl, under the debris when their parents were away at work, a B-division police station official said. Fire brigade personnel pulled out the four from the rubble and rushed them to the city civil hospital, where Nisha Gujjar (10), Prince Gujjar (14) and Anjana Gujjar (22) were declared brought dead by doctors. Their sister Gayatriben (18) was rescued and undergoing treatment, the official said.

