Ammonia leak in east Ukraine city contained
PTI | Lviv | Updated: 21-03-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 12:36 IST
Emergency officials have contained an ammonia leak at a chemical plant that contaminated a wide area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, officials said Monday.
Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy didn't say what caused the leak, which spread about 2.5 km (1.5 miles) in all directions from the Sumykhimprom plant.
The plant is on the eastern outskirts of the city, which has a population of about 263,000 and has been regularly shelled by Russian troops in recent weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
