Left Menu

Leopard strays into Mercedes-Benz plant in Pune district, captured

More than six hours later, employees and other people heaved a sigh of relief when the big cat was captured safely by Forest officials and police personnel around 1130 AM from the plant located near Kuruli village, over 35 km away from Pune city. The leopard was spotted on the premises of the Mercedes-Benz plant located near Kuruli village at 5 AM on Monday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-03-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 12:40 IST
Leopard strays into Mercedes-Benz plant in Pune district, captured
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Panic gripped the Mercedes-Benz India plant located near Chakan town in Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday morning when a leopard was spotted roaming on the factory premises. More than six hours later, employees and other people heaved a sigh of relief when the big cat was captured safely by Forest officials and police personnel around 11:30 AM from the plant located near Kuruli village, over 35 km away from Pune city. ''The leopard was spotted on the premises of the Mercedes-Benz plant located near Kuruli village at 5 AM on Monday. Upon receiving information, we rushed to the spot and moved the employees aside. Officials of the forest department and a rescue team were summoned,'' said Arvind Pawar, senior police inspector, Mhalunge police station.

The feline was captured safely using tranquilizer (dart), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022