Pragati Maidan tunnel, road corridor to be opened in a month: Sisodia

Sisodia also posted pictures of the Pragati Maidan tunnel and underpasses on Bhairon Marg and the Ring Road on Twitter.Reviewed the construction of the roads and tunnel aroundunder Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road and Ring Road.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:54 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday conducted site inspection of Pragati Maidan tunnel project and road corridor and said the facility will be opened within a month.

Sisodia also posted pictures of the Pragati Maidan tunnel and underpasses on Bhairon Marg and the Ring Road on Twitter.

''Reviewed the construction of the roads and tunnel around/under Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road and Ring Road. This corridor will soon ease traffic in and around Ring Road and India Gate. The work is almost complete and will be ready to be opened in a month,'' Sisodia said in a tweet. In the pictures, major construction works along with painting on walls of the tunnel and underpasses have been completed. Earlier this month, Sisodia, who also holds Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, had convened a review meeting department officials on the project and had directed officials to expedite the construction work. He had said the facility will be opened by May.

Under the project, the PWD is constructing a 1.2-km-long tunnel and six underpasses at an estimated cost of Rs 777 crore.

The tunnel will start near National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) on Purana Qila Road and pass underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan to culminate at the Ring Road near Pragati Power station.

The construction work of the tunnel was started in March 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

