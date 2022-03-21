Leopard strays into Mercedes-Benz plant in Pune district, captured

Panic gripped the Mercedes-Benz India plant located near Chakan town in Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday morning when a leopard was spotted roaming on the factory premises.

More than six hours later, employees and other people heaved a sigh of relief when the big cat was captured safely by Forest officials and police personnel around 11:30 AM from the plant located near Kuruli village, over 35 km away from Pune city.

''The leopard was spotted on the premises of the Mercedes-Benz plant located near Kuruli village at 5 AM on Monday. Upon receiving information, we rushed to the spot and moved the employees aside. Officials of the forest department and a rescue team were summoned,'' said Arvind Pawar, senior police inspector, Mhalunge police station.

The feline was captured safely using tranquilizer (dart), he added.

