Planning skill training for Jewar locals to get 40% jobs at airport: MLA Dhirendra Singh

BJP legislator Dhirendra Singh said health and education will be his priority in his second term as the Jewar MLA while he also plans to get locals trained for skills that could help them bag 40 per cent of the jobs at the Noida International Airport. Singh, a key negotiator with farmers for land acquisition for the Rs 29,560 crore airport project, won the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Jewar with 1.17 lakh (or 50.53 per cent) votes polled.

“The people of my constituency have done their job by electing me and now I have to prove what I will do for the constituency in the coming days,” he told PTI.

He said Jewar has “certainly made a lot of progress” in the past five years and it had been one of the most backward regions in the state.

This is the same place where gunshots would be fired for two inches of land but now it is becoming home to Asia's largest airport with people's consent for land acquisition, he said recalling the infamous Bhatta-Parsaul episode. The 55-year-old MLA said Jewar is primarily an agriculture-dominated area and the process of industrialisation may pose challenges for the natives to find jobs locally when the companies come in. “But we have already taken this situation into consideration and made arrangements for that through the local Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) so that 40 per cent of the jobs are given to the local people in any case,” Singh said. He said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed whenever land is allotted to any industrialist and that the focusing is on getting projects, like the Apparel Park, which have work opportunities for native women. “Separately, we know that an airport will give rise to several allied job requirements, which require basic level of training. I will have such skills identified and arrangement for training of local people before the airport starts functioning so that they get work there. That's the plan,” he said. He said Jewar will have Pod Taxis, metro rail connectivity in future while plans are afoot to connect the Yamuna Expressway with the expressway to Mumbai, multiple roads to Haryana and the high-speed train (bullet train) will reduce travel time to Lucknow to just two hours. “If we leave the water ways, this airport will have an exceptional road, rail and air connectivity. Jewar has potential to become aviation hub,” Singh said.

He said an international airport will help the region's people and their development.

“The way international companies are investing in Jewar and planning to do it in future since the announcement of the airport project, no doubt we have to speed up that pace of work without any obstruction now with the help of local people and farmers,” he said “We cannot create jobs without industrial development which is why the focus will be on having big industries starting their projects in Jewar so that the living standards of the people goes up, farmers progress, women, youth and workers get work opportunities,” he said. Singh recalled Jewar did not have any degree college for girls since Independence but the state government has approved three of them in the past five years.

He said in the absence of such facilities in the constituency, girls found it difficult to pursue higher education after completing their Class 12. “Two of the degree colleges--a co-education institute and one for girls--have been made while another for girls has been approved by the state government and will start functioning soon,” he added. Singh said a major trauma centre and a multi-specialty hospital have also been approved by the chief minister which would come up along the Yamuna Expressway.

“The objective is to ensure that the kind of chaos we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic does not repeat. My aim is to ensure that the poor people get easy access to good quality health care at low cost so that no life is lost because of inaccessibility to health care,” he said. “Health and education will be my priority. Enabling employment opportunities to local residents through industries is also on my priority list in the second term,” Singh said, adding his monitoring team will work to make sure the schemes of Centre and state government reach the last person. He said the way Jewar has emerged on global map on the back of the international airport project, his dream is to make it the most developed constituency of Uttar Pradesh in the next five years. “I want respect for the people of Jewar and also the constituency to become a medium for people across the country to find jobs here,” he added.

