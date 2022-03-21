Left Menu

EU to relax cartel rules to help ease supply chain disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia

The regulators, however, warned against companies exploiting the situation to set up cartels or abuse their market dominance.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:32 IST
EU to relax cartel rules to help ease supply chain disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia

The EU Commission will temporarily loosen its cartel rules so that thousands of companies in the European Union whose supply chains are disrupted by sanctions on Russia could team up to buy, supply or distribute scare products without violating competition regulations.

The EU executive issued on Monday its guidance jointly with national competition watchdogs and the EFTA Surveillance Authority after scores of businesses sought advice on how to deal with the disruption caused by the sanctions. "This type of cooperation (between companies) would likely either not amount to a restriction of competition or generate efficiencies that would most likely outweigh any such restriction," the antitrust authorities said.

"(EU regulators) will not actively intervene against strictly necessary and temporary initiatives specifically targeted at avoiding the severe disruptions caused by the impact of the war and/or of sanctions in the single market," they said. The regulators, however, warned against companies exploiting the situation to set up cartels or abuse their market dominance. Companies breaching EU antitrust rules face fines of as much as 10% of their global turnover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022