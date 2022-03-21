Left Menu

Raj Governor bats for strong proposal for UNESCO World Heritage Site list

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:25 IST
Raj Governor bats for strong proposal for UNESCO World Heritage Site list
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday urged the state authorities to work effectively on listing of monuments for the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

He said that along with preparing a proposal, work should also be done on a common long-term policy of conservation and maintenance of monuments.

Mishra was addressing a meet on 'Conservation of the rich heritage of Rajasthan' held at the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor said that the historical and ancient monuments are a sign of our past and our cultural splendour, and urged everyone to work together to preserve this heritage and spread awareness about it.

He said that Rajasthan's heritage sites have great potential to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The World Heritage Site tag not only protects the place, but also boosts economy and employment in the region, he said.

National Monuments Authority Chairman Tarun Vijay said that efforts are being made continuously by the central government to bring back India's heritage from abroad and to preserve those that are in the country.

He said that the archaeological department of the state government and the Archaeological Survey of India should prepare a proposal to include the Jain temples of Ranakpur, Dilwara, and Pushkar Brahma Temple in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022