Infant found dead in oven in Chirag Dilli
The infant was spotted inside the oven by a neighbour, she said. The incident is being probed from all angles and a case of murder is being registered against unknown persons, Jaiker said.
A two-month-old baby was found dead inside a microwave oven in Chirag Dilli area of south Delhi on Monday, police here said.
Police got the information at 5 pm from a hospital that an two-month-old baby, a boy, was found dead inside a microwave oven, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker. The infant was spotted inside the oven by a neighbour, she said. The incident is being probed from all angles and a case of murder is being registered against unknown persons, Jaiker said.
