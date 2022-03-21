Left Menu

Maha in touch with Centre on fertiliser issue, minister tells Assembly

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:19 IST
Maha in touch with Centre on fertiliser issue, minister tells Assembly
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@dadajibhuse)
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is in touch with the Centre to ensure there is no shortage of chemical fertilisers amid the Russia-Ukraine war, state Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse said in the Assembly on Monday.

He said there is concern at the national-level about raw material prices rising due to the war, adding that the Maharashtra government was in touch with the Centre for the past one month on this issue.

"We are in touch with the Centre to ensure there is no shortage of chemical fertilisers or its prices do not escalate in the time to come. Of late some states in the country faced shortage of chemical fertilisers on a big scale,'' he said.

However, such a situation did not prevail in Maharashtra, except at some places, as the state already had created buffer stock, he told the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022