Maha in touch with Centre on fertiliser issue, minister tells Assembly

The Maharashtra government is in touch with the Centre to ensure there is no shortage of chemical fertilisers amid the Russia-Ukraine war, state Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse said in the Assembly on Monday.

He said there is concern at the national-level about raw material prices rising due to the war, adding that the Maharashtra government was in touch with the Centre for the past one month on this issue.

"We are in touch with the Centre to ensure there is no shortage of chemical fertilisers or its prices do not escalate in the time to come. Of late some states in the country faced shortage of chemical fertilisers on a big scale,'' he said.

However, such a situation did not prevail in Maharashtra, except at some places, as the state already had created buffer stock, he told the House.

