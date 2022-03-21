Left Menu

Kyiv mayor says stricter curfew imposed due to shelling threat

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The mayor of Kyiv said on Monday a new, longer curfew was being introduced in the Ukrainian capital because the authorities expect further shelling by Russian forces.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier on Monday announced a "reinforced curfew" in the Ukrainian capital from 8.00 p.m. (1800 GMT) until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Parts of the city have come under fire repeatedly from Russian forces.

"The reason for the curfew is linked to the likelihood of new shelling," he said later on Monday on national television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

