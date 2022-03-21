Bhupender Yadav facilitates plantation of 75 trees in National Zoological Park to mark 75 years of Indian Independence

To celebrate International Day of Forest a historic plantation drive led by Union Minister MoEF&CC, Shri Bhupender Yadav, was organized today at National Zoological Park where from Ministers to Officials, Media to people, everyone present planted together 75 saplings to commemorate 75 years of independence.

This comes as a pioneer step on the clarion call made by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to plant 75 trees in every village to mark 75 years of Indian independence.

This "Janbhagidari " initiative not only creates awareness but follows up on the recently released Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) on Rejuvenation of thirteen Major Rivers through Forestry Interventions. These efforts are in line with the holistic vision of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi of making the coming 25 years as 'Amrit Kaal' with the target of green cover expansion for the upcoming 10 years and 20 years, then the future generations will get a 'Green India' through the 'Van Bhagidari and Jan Bhagidari' of the current generation.

Shri Bhupender Yadav highlighted that aim of the celebration is to bring awareness, especially in the young generation, so that they learn to love forests and contribute in their own way towards protection and conservation.

He stressed that action speaks louder than words hence coming forward and planting trees creates more awareness than speeches and articles. He appreciated that even the hands-on pen were today in mud to plant trees referring to the participation of the media persons present in the drive.

As another step forward to make forest conservation as 'Janbhagidari' , Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi, celebrated International Day of Forest today at National Zoological Park, New Delhi in presence of Union Minister Environment Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav and Minister of State Environment Forest and Climate Change Shri. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, with a view to raise awareness among people about all types of forests.

The theme of this year is "Forest and sustainable production and consumption".

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey emphasized that the celebration of this annual event would be successful when every person understands forest conservation and sustainable utilization of its products.

To promote plantation of species like Sandalwood, Rose wood, Agar wood and Red senders, a brochures highlighting Silvicultural practices were released during the event. This will be very helpful in growing these species.

Further newsletter "Trumpet", Gajah Suchana", and "APP" initiative of Project Elephant Division were also released on this occasion. A manual on "Ex-situ Management of Amphibians in Zoo" prepared by CZA was also released.

(With Inputs from PIB)