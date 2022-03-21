Left Menu

Deep depression over Andaman likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:21 IST
Deep depression over Andaman likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on Tuesday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The deep depression over the north Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday and cross the Thandwe coast in Myanmar in the early hours of Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather system had intensified from a depression to a deep depression over the north Andaman Sea on Monday and was moving northwards with a speed of 13 kmph. It lay centered about 120 km east-northeast off Mayabundar in the Andaman Islands and 570 km south-southwest off Thandwe coast in Myanmar at 5:30 pm IST.

''It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours,'' the IMD said in a bulletin issued at 8:30 pm on Monday.

The weather system will be named Asani, as suggested by Sri Lanka, once it turns into a cyclonic storm.

''The weather system would continue to move nearly northwards away from the Andaman Islands and cross Myanmar coast between latitude 18 degrees North and 19 degrees North around Thandwe (Myanmar) during the early hours of 23rd March,'' the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022