Kota imposes sec 144 considering 'The Kashmir Files', festivals

The order will not be applicable to government functions, Covid vaccination and police programmes, the official order stated. Former BJP MLA Phralad Gunjal said the state government intended to bully the partys woman workers with section 144.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 22-03-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 00:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Authorities here on Monday ordered imposing of section 144 across district from March 22 to April 21 exercising caution ahead of several festivals as the movie 'The Kashmir Files' is screened in cinema halls. The order signed by district collector and district magistrate (acting) Raj Kumar Singh proscribed assembly of crowd, demonstration, protest, processions, and road march till the order lasts. The period will see festivals of Chetichand, Mahaveer Jayanti, Good Friday, Baisakhi, Juma - tul - vida, and a few others. The order will not be applicable to government functions, Covid vaccination and police programmes, the official order stated. As it happens, the BJP's woman wing is scheduled to take out Chandi March in Kota city on Tuesday to lodge protest against Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal for his allegedly saying that Rajasthan holds the first position in rape cases. Former BJP MLA Phralad Gunjal said the state government intended to bully the party's woman workers with section 144.

