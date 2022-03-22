Brewing cyclone likely to make landfall near Thandwe in Myanmar

A cyclonic storm brewing over the North Andaman Sea on Monday skirted the Andaman Islands and was headed for a landfall near the port city of Thandwe in Myanmar, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather system, which had developed as a low pressure area last week, intensified into a deep depression on Monday, prompting the weather office to sound a pre-cyclone watch for the Andaman Islands.

''It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours,'' the IMD said in a bulletin at 9 pm.

The weather system will be named Asani, as suggested by Sri Lanka, once it turns into a cyclonic storm.

''It would continue to move nearly northwards away from Andaman Islands and cross Myanmar coast between latitude 18 Degree North & 19 Degree North around Thandwe (Myanmar) during early hours of March 23,'' according to a national bulletin issued by the IMD.

Gale winds will pick up and remain in the range 65 to 75 kms/hr, gusting to 85 kms/hr close to the Andaman and Nicobar islands, east-central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea till Wednesday, weather scientists said.

Sea conditions that were very rough on Monday evening were likely to turn high over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal and on Tuesday, very likely to become very rough to high over east-central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea and along and off Myanmar coast, the bulletin said.

It would be rough to very rough over adjoining southeast and northeast Bay of Bengal and along and off south-east Bangladesh coast during the same period, the IMD said and warned fishermen not to venture into Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Tuesday.

