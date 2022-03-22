Science News Roundup: Blue Origin engineer to replace 'SNL' star Davidson on space flight; OneWeb to launch satellites with SpaceX after suspending ties with Russian agency and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Blue Origin engineer to replace 'SNL' star Davidson on space flight

Blue Origin engineer Gary Lai will replace "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson in the space tourism company's latest flight, it said on Monday. Davidson had pulled out after the flight, originally meant to launch this week, was postponed to March 29 to run some more pre-flight tests on one of the vehicle's subsystems.

OneWeb to launch satellites with SpaceX after suspending ties with Russian agency

OneWeb will resume satellite launches with Elon Musk's SpaceX, the British satellite communications company said on Monday after it suspended launches from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. OneWeb did not disclose terms of the new launch agreement.

Most unvaccinated children lack antibodies after COVID; GSK vaccine shows promise vs Omicron

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Most unvaccinated children lack antibodies after COVID-19

