Navi Mumbai civic body cuts salaries of 191 employees for reporting late to work

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has cut salaries of 191 employees, including officers, for one to three days for reporting late to work, a civic release said on Tuesday.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against three latecomer employees, it said.

During a surprise check conducted on two occasions last month following complaints, it was noticed that many of the employees reported late for work despite being warned against it.

Hence, this action has been taken, NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar said in the release.

The civic employees have a five-day working week. They should maintain discipline and punctuality, failing which strict action will be taken against them, the civic chief said.

