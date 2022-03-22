Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin engineer to replace 'SNL' star Davidson on space flight; OneWeb to launch satellites with rival SpaceX after suspending ties with the Russian agency and more

Most unvaccinated children lack antibodies after COVID; SK Bioscience vaccine shows promise vs Omicron The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. Most unvaccinated children lack antibodies after COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 10:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin engineer to replace 'SNL' star Davidson on space flight; OneWeb to launch satellites with rival SpaceX after suspending ties with the Russian agency and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Blue Origin engineer to replace 'SNL' star Davidson on space flight

Blue Origin engineer Gary Lai will replace "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson in the space tourism company's latest flight, it said on Monday. Davidson had pulled out after the flight, originally meant to launch this week, was postponed to March 29 to run some more pre-flight tests on one of the vehicle's subsystems.

OneWeb to launch satellites with rival SpaceX after suspending ties with the Russian agency

Weeks after Moscow forced the 11th-hour cancellation of a rocket launch for British satellite venture OneWeb from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the company said on Monday it has contracted with Elon Musk's SpaceX to send its satellites into orbit. Terms of the deal with California-based SpaceX, a direct competitor of OneWeb in the burgeoning broadband satellite industry, were not disclosed.

Most unvaccinated children lack antibodies after COVID; SK Bioscience vaccine shows promise vs Omicron

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Most unvaccinated children lack antibodies after COVID-19

(With inputs from agencies.)

