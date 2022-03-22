Left Menu

The deep depression over the north Andaman Sea unlikely to intensify into a cyclonic storm: IMD

It would continue to move nearly northwards away from Andaman Islands and cross Myanmar coast as a deep depression between latitude 16N 18N around afternoon of March 22, the India Meteorological Department said.The weather office said light to moderate rainfall was expected over the Andaman Islands and heavy showers were not expected in the region.Squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph prevail over north Andaman Sea adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and along off Myanmar coast, the IMD bulletin said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 13:21 IST
The deep depression over the north Andaman Sea unlikely to intensify into a cyclonic storm: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The deep depression over the north Andaman Sea is unlikely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and is expected to cross the south Myanmar coast at Thandwe with relatively less ferocity than expected earlier, the IMD said on Tuesday.

The weather office had earlier said the deep depression was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm after skirting the Andaman Islands and heading towards the south Myanmar coast. ''It would continue to move nearly northwards away from the Andaman Islands and cross Myanmar coast as a deep depression between latitude 16°N & 18°N around the afternoon of March 22,'' the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office said light to moderate rainfall was expected over the Andaman Islands and heavy showers were not expected in the region.

''Squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph prevail over the north Andaman Sea & adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Myanmar coast,'' the IMD bulletin said. ''It is likely to decrease gradually becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along and off Myanmar coast and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea from Tuesday afternoon for subsequent 12 hours,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022