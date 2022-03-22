UN accredited organisation launches future leaders prog, invites youth to present climate action

In a bid to prepare the youth against the threat of climate change, a UN-accredited not-for-profit organization on Tuesday launched its future leaders programme inviting them to present their actions to combat this global issue.

1M1B (One Million for One Billion) Foundation announced the launch of a new batch for its 'Future Leaders' programme on the theme ''Climate Action and Sustainability'' with an aim to find and nurture the world's most promising youth leaders into human-centered leaders by taking action towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Shortlisted students will present their actions towards climate change at the 1M1B Summit at UN headquarters in New York.

''Climate change is already happening and it is the most critical issue that needs immediate attention and action. Climate action is also one of the 17 SDGs to transform our world.

''Thus, the objective of the program is to produce future leaders in climate action and sustainability who can choose to address climate-related causes around energy, water, farming, food, sustainable menstruation, climate migration, plastics, etc.,'' an official statement from the organisation said.

The 1M1B is a youth-focused organization that mobilizes youth to take action on global challenges like climate change, environment, education, health and wellness, water conservation, entrepreneurship, jobs, start-ups etc. Manav Subodh, Managing Director of 1M1B said, ''We need to shape a future that works for all of us by putting people first and empowering them. We need to create leaders who prioritize human morals and values over anything else. ''We need human-centric leaders to uphold humanity, use technology responsibly and create a difference. The program is focussed on developing such leadership skills amongst today's youths, is a step in this direction.'' Launched in 2017, the 'Future Leaders Program' by 1M1B is designed to help students develop their leadership by supporting them to find their passion and purpose through a framework to convert them into an actionable project aligned with UN SDGs while developing Industrial Revolution 4.0 through real-world projects that create real on-ground impact. The last date to apply for the Future Leaders program 2022 batch is April 10, 2022.

