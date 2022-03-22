Left Menu

24th Annual Free Mega Limb Camp in Bengaluru from March 21st-27th

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:31 IST
Free distribution of Jaipur artificial limbs, callipers and forearm fitments from 21st March, 2022 to 27th March, 2022 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Rotary Bangalore Peenya of RI District 3190 in association with Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayatha Samithi, Jaipur has organised the 24th Annual Mega Limb Camp in Bengaluru from March 21 to March 27, 2022. The week long mega limb camp will see free distribution of artificial limbs, callipers for polio affected and forearm to the beneficiaries. Equipped with copy of Aadhaar card and COVID vaccination certificate, the beneficiaries just have to walk-in to the camp. “We are happy to associate with Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayatha Samithi to help the deserving for years. Free lodging and boarding will be provided for outstation beneficiaries,” said Rtn. G.R. Vasanth Kumar, Chairman - Limb Camp, Rotary Bangalore Peenya. “These low cost artificial limbs are made of durable quality and last long. It provides a new lease of life to the amputees,” he added. “This is the 24th Annual Free Mega Limp camp conducted by us in which we expect around 2500 people to benefit. Last time, we gave away limbs. callipers and forearms to 2202 number of people,” said Rtn. Nataraju, B.M. President, Rotary Bangalore Peenya. The mega limb camp will be held at Ganesh Bagh, Sri. SSBS Jain Sangh Trust, No.9, Bhagavan Mahaveer Road, (Infantry Road) near Shivajinagar Bus stand, Bengaluru-1. Image: Chief Guest Padmashree Dr. Malathi Holla, along with Rotary Bangalore Peenya members during the launch of the 24th Mega Limb Camp event in Bangalore PWR PWR

