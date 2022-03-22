Left Menu

City hospital treats Omani bus driver for eye tumour

The ophthalmologist had advised him to undergo a surgery after seeing his tests and scan reports, GGHC said in a release.Dr Ravindra Mohan, Orbital and Oculoplastic Surgeon at the hospital was quoted as saying orbital tumors in the adult population maybe malignant or benign. In this case, the large tumour measuring about 2 centimetres, nearly the size of the eyeball, was located behind the eyeball, in close relation to the eye nerve, blood vessels and eye muscles that crowd the back of the eyeball.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:07 IST
City hospital treats Omani bus driver for eye tumour
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

City-based tertiary care hospital, Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), on Tuesday claimed to have successfully treated a 58 year old Omani bus driver who was suffering from an eye tumour, measuring about 2 cm.

The man was unable to drive as he complained of a bulge, heaviness, discomfort and blurry vision in his right eye. The ophthalmologist had advised him to undergo a surgery after seeing his tests and scan reports, GGHC said in a release.

Dr Ravindra Mohan, Orbital and Oculoplastic Surgeon at the hospital was quoted as saying ''orbital tumors in the adult population maybe malignant or benign.'' ''In this case, the large tumour measuring about 2 centimetres, nearly the size of the eyeball, was located behind the eyeball, in close relation to the eye nerve, blood vessels and eye muscles that crowd the back of the eyeball. Using an exquisite technique that involved a small opening hidden by the lower eyelid, the tumour was removed intact. All the vital structures were left untouched and safe. The tumour removed at surgery was sent for tissue diagnosis to decipher its nature. Much to everyone's relief, it was not malignant and its removal had been complete,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022