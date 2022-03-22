Storms threaten deep South after tornadoes rip through Texas

The threat of tornadoes and strong thunderstorms loomed over the deep South in the United States on Tuesday, a day after the same system produced reported twisters that destroyed homes and injured at least several people. The system was expected to drop 3 to 5 inches (8-13 cm) of rain and produce strong winds of up to 45 miles an hour as it sweeps through Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi and into the Tennessee valley throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

The service issued thunderstorm, tornado, high wind and flood advisories for some five million people for Tuesday morning and throughout the day. The rough weather comes a day after tornadoes ripped through north and central Texas on Monday, destroying homes and businesses, knocking out power and injuring at least several people.

Three people were injured when a reported tornado tore through two mobile homes that were destroyed in Houston, the National Weather Service said. Four other people suffered minor injuries in the storms in Upshur County in eastern Texas. A family of three people was rescued from the rubble of their home in the town of Bowie, Texas after a tornado touched down there, the local NBC affiliate reported. One woman was hospitalized.

Multiple other structures were damaged in and around the town of 5,000, roughly 90 miles northwest of Dallas. Multiple homes were damaged or left in ruins in Round Rock, Texas, a city of around 120,000 people about 20 miles from Austin, after a tornado touched down there, officials said.

