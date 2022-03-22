Left Menu

Indore drenches in colours as 'gair' yatra takes place after 2 years

PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:52 IST
After a gap of two years, the traditional 'gair or faag' yatra was taken out in Indore on the occasion of Rang Panchmi on Tuesday by revellers in a grand manner amidst showers of water colours and gulal.

The much-awaited event, celebrated a few days after Holi, remained suspended for the last two years because of coronavirus, but this year, as the cases dropped and the third wave waned, the festival was back with gusto.

In the backdrop of vast improvement in the coronavirus situation, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged people to celebrate festivals with full enthusiasm.

The Rang Panchmi 'gair' (a tanker showering water colours on people through a pipe connected with a pump) started from different areas of the city and reached Rajbada (castle of former rulers of Indore, Holkars) to spread colours on revellers.

A large number of people had converged in the heart of the city to watch the colourful event.

According to local residents, the tradition of taking out 'gair' started from the time of Holkar rulers when members of the royalty would come out to play Holi with common citizens.

During those days, bullock cart-mounted 'gairs' were used with colours prepared from tesu flowers and other herbal products.

