Left Menu

In Russia's Pokrov, sanctions see residents stockpile sugar, tighten belts

Facing its gravest economic crisis for more than 20 years, Moscow has been telling citizens there is no lack of food and urging them not to panic-buy staples like sugar and buckwheat. That message seems to have fallen on deaf ears, however, in Pokrov, a town of 17,000 people located 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow that is home to the prison colony holding Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:15 IST
In Russia's Pokrov, sanctions see residents stockpile sugar, tighten belts

In the Russian town of Pokrov, sugar has sold out in many stores and residents expect some goods to become unaffordable as Western sanctions over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine take hold. Facing its gravest economic crisis for more than 20 years, Moscow has been telling citizens there is no lack of food and urging them not to panic-buy staples like sugar and buckwheat.

That message seems to have fallen on deaf ears, however, in Pokrov, a town of 17,000 people located 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow that is home to the prison colony holding Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic. One resident, Svetlana, purchased 10 kg (22 lbs) of sugar in the city of Vladimir, an hour away, to make sure she could preserve the berries she plans to collect this summer.

"Maybe the price of sugar won't go up, but people are afraid," the 57-year-old said. "That's probably why everyone is buying some." Behind her was a closed McDonald's restaurant, one of the many Western outlets shut in response to the intervention.

Four grocery stores belonging to two major chains in Pokrov had no sugar on sale, the shelves either empty or filled with other items. Signs told customers they could buy no more than 5 kg of sugar. 'GETTING THROUGH IT'

Antonina, a 71-year-old pensioner bundled up in a purple winter coat and a felt hat, lives on her own in Pokrov. She said her state pension was enough to cover her basic needs but that she expected to have to change her eating habits: "I probably won't be able to buy fruit for some time." Russia sent its army into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West imposed sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw. Larisa, another resident, said she had witnessed enough upheaval in her lifetime to be undaunted by having to tighten her belt.

"I was born in the Soviet era," she said. "Then there was (Mikhail Gorbachev's) perestroika, then the 1990s, food stamps. We got through it all." Another citizen, limping down the street with a cane and a medical mask dangling below her nose, was equally philosophical.

"It's fine not to eat your fill," she said, "as long as there's peace."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022