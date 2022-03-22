Left Menu

BJP woman wing takes out march in Kota against minister's sexist comment

Hundreds of women from BJP woman wing took out a march here demanding resignation from state minister Shanti Dhariwal for his making sexist remarks in the state assembly recently. Over 1,200 BJP party workers including Gunjal, Sharma, and Kota BJP woman wing head Tanja Khanna, were booked for blocking of road and violation of section 144, which came into effect from Tuesday.

Hundreds of women from BJP woman wing took out a march here demanding resignation from state minister Shanti Dhariwal for his making sexist remarks in the state assembly recently. The protesters, led by former BJP MLA Prahlad Gunjal, carried out their 'Chandi March' from Ummedganj Stadium to the Collectorate Circle, where they burnt an effigy of the Urban Housing Development Minister. Former National Commission for Women Chairperson Mamta Sharma, who joined the march, condemned Dhariwal and sought an apology from him. Gunjal, while speaking to media, asked Rajasthan Chief Minister whether he subscribed to what Dhariwal, an MLA from Kota (North), said in the house. Over 1,200 BJP party workers including Gunjal, Sharma, and Kota BJP woman wing head Tanja Khanna, were booked for blocking of road and violation of section 144, which came into effect from Tuesday. The three leaders were booked under section 283, 281, 188, 143 of the Indian Penal Code, Circle Inspector Nayapura Police Station Bhupendra Singh said.

