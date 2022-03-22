Left Menu

Naxals torch vehicles, machines engaged in road work in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Armed Naxals set ablaze seven vehicles and machines engaged in a road construction work in a village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

The vehicles and equipment were parked by the contractor at the village located near the road construction site, where no work is taking place at present, an official said.

The incident occurred in Maatlab village under Amabeda police station limits, but no one was hurt, the official said.

A group of armed ultras stormed the village and set afire the vehicles and equipment, including a mixture machine, a JCB (excavator), tractor and a water tanker, he said, citing preliminary information.

A police team reached the spot and launched an operation to trace the ultras, the official added.

Suspected Maoists on Monday shot dead a Home Guard jawan in a weekly market in Gunjhir village under Amabeda police station limits in the district. PTI COR RSY RSY

