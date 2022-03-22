Delhi govt announces plan to move 78K families living in slums to permanent houses

The Kejriwal government on Tuesday announced a plan to rehabilitate 78,000 families residing in slums to permanent houses in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting to review the plans for in-situ rehabilitation of Jhuggi Jhopri Clusters on Delhi government lands under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme.

He reviewed the progress of the in-situ rehabilitation of JJ Clusters project at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday.

''The Kejriwal government has taken up a unique initiative to provide thousands of families with pucca houses right at the site of their slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme,'' the government said in a statement.

It announced that 78,000 families will be rehabilitated to permanent houses in a phased manner and about 16,000 families will benefit in the first phase.

Kejriwal has set a three-year deadline for the first 16,000 flats and has directed officers to provide all basic facilities to ensure hassle-free rehabilitation, the statement noted.

''The flats will be developed on the land of the slums itself instead of the previous provision of developing flats inside a 5km radius,'' it added.

The meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain.

Senior officers of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Public Works Department (PWD) along with those of the Power and Water departments were also present in the meeting. Officials apprised the chief minister about the status of pucca houses being constructed at different places across Delhi.

Kejriwal has given strict instructions to the departments concerned to complete the ongoing projects within three years at any cost, the statement noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)