Taiwan rattled by 6.6 magnitude quake

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Taiwan's southeastern city of Taitung on Wednesday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 30.6 km (19 miles).

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates in the South China Sea and is prone to earthquakes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

