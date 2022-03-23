Left Menu

Eco-friendly boat to ferry tourists in Bhitarkanika

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 23-03-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 09:05 IST
Eco-friendly boat to ferry tourists in Bhitarkanika
  • Country:
  • India

A battery-operated and soundless boat has been thrown open for tourists at the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district, a forest official said.

The move was welcomed by an environmentalist, who elucidated that the sound of mechanised boats disturbs the serenity of the place, and distracts the saltwater crocodiles and other wild animals.

Tourists can make use of the paid services of the eco-friendly boat, which will make continuous trips in the water bodies of the country's second-largest mangrove ecosystem.

The pollution-free state-of-the-art boat, was procured at the cost of Rs 23 lakh. It can carry eight people, according to the official.

''We'll use this boat on an experimental basis for two months, following which more such boats would be purchased,'' Divisional Forest Officer, J D Pati said.

The Forest Department had introduced solar-powered three-wheelers in the park earlier for tourists to move around.

Green activist Hemant Rout said it was high time that the authorities motivate private boat operators to use noiseless boats in the water bodies of the sanctuary.

''The mechanised boats should be withdrawn in a phased manner,'' Rout added.

The wildlife sanctuary, which is essentially a network of creeks and canals, is home to the largest congregation of the endangered saltwater crocodiles in the country, according to Odisha Tourism.

The Gahirmatha beach, which forms the boundary of the sanctuary in the east, is the largest colony of the olive ridley turtles, according to its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022