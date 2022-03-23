Left Menu

3 workers die of suffocation while cleaning sewage tank in Chandrapur

Three contractual workers of the Western Coalfields Limited died of suffocation while cleaning an underground sewage tank in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, police said on Wednesday.Two others fell unconscious in the incident that took place on Tuesday in Sasti-Dhopatala town in Ballarpur area, Rajura police stations inspector Chandrasekhar Bahadure said.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 23-03-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 11:09 IST
3 workers die of suffocation while cleaning sewage tank in Chandrapur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three contractual workers of the Western Coalfields Limited died of suffocation while cleaning an underground sewage tank in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Wednesday.

Two others fell unconscious in the incident that took place on Tuesday in Sasti-Dhopatala town in Ballarpur area, Rajura police station's inspector Chandrasekhar Bahadure said. Around 9 am, four workers entered the 10-feet-deep tank to clean it. But, when they did not come out after a long time, some other workers alerted locals, he said.

A JCB machine was then used to remove a slab covering the tank. Later, a cleaner from Rampur gram panchayat also went down into the tank, but he too fell unconscious briefly. He and the four other workers were pulled out by locals and rushed to a hospital.

Two workers - Raju Janjarla and Subhash Khandalkar - were declared dead, the police official said. Another worker, Sushil Korde, whose condition was serious, was shifted to a hospital in Nagpur where he also died during treatment, the official said. Cleaner Shankar Andagula and another worker Pramod Vavhitkar were undergoing treatment in Chandrapur, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022