NASA's newest X-ray telescope captures data from extreme cosmic objects

NASA's newest X-ray observatory, the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), has captured data (polarized X-rays) from extreme cosmic objects that no other spacecraft has obtained before, the U.S. space agency said on Tuesday.

Prior to IXPE, the only cosmic object with polarized X-ray measurements was the Crab Nebula. Polarized X-rays from the Crab Nebula were first detected by Columbia University researchers in 1971 and after five years, they used NASA's eighth Orbiting Solar Observatory (OSO-8) to confirm that X-rays from the Crab Nebula are polarized by a degree of almost 20 percent.

In the latest observations, IXPE has confirmed the previous Crab Nebula measurements and detected X-ray polarization from a neutron star and a magnetar, a highly magnetic neutron star, a dense object left in the wake of a stellar explosion.

Polarized X-rays carry unique details about where the light comes from and what it passes through. Researchers are now analyzing these preliminary data to get a fuller picture of the objects they came from.

"We are excited to see these new results, about a half-century after the pioneering work of IXPE's principal investigator Martin Weisskopf and look forward to using this new tool to understand better the workings of neutron stars, black holes, and more," said Steve O'Dell, IXPE's project scientist at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

IXPE embarked on its journey to explore the universe in December 2021 and began its science operations in January 2022. The observatory has detected polarized X-rays from three of its first six targets.