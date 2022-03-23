Left Menu

NASA's newest X-ray telescope captures data from extreme cosmic objects

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:57 IST
NASA's newest X-ray telescope captures data from extreme cosmic objects
Image Credit: NASA
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's newest X-ray observatory, the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), has captured data (polarized X-rays) from extreme cosmic objects that no other spacecraft has obtained before, the U.S. space agency said on Tuesday.

Prior to IXPE, the only cosmic object with polarized X-ray measurements was the Crab Nebula. Polarized X-rays from the Crab Nebula were first detected by Columbia University researchers in 1971 and after five years, they used NASA's eighth Orbiting Solar Observatory (OSO-8) to confirm that X-rays from the Crab Nebula are polarized by a degree of almost 20 percent.

In the latest observations, IXPE has confirmed the previous Crab Nebula measurements and detected X-ray polarization from a neutron star and a magnetar, a highly magnetic neutron star, a dense object left in the wake of a stellar explosion.

Polarized X-rays carry unique details about where the light comes from and what it passes through. Researchers are now analyzing these preliminary data to get a fuller picture of the objects they came from.

"We are excited to see these new results, about a half-century after the pioneering work of IXPE's principal investigator Martin Weisskopf and look forward to using this new tool to understand better the workings of neutron stars, black holes, and more," said Steve O'Dell, IXPE's project scientist at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

IXPE embarked on its journey to explore the universe in December 2021 and began its science operations in January 2022. The observatory has detected polarized X-rays from three of its first six targets.

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022