Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction

PTI | Florida | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:56 IST
Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction
A tiger on Tuesday afternoon mauled a worker at a Florida airboat attraction, officials said.

The attack occurred at Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

According to Wooten's website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators.

A caretaker was feeding a tiger in its enclosure when another worker who was not authorised to be with the tiger entered the enclosure, deputies said.

The tiger attacked the 50-year-old man and caused injuries to both of his arms, officials said.

The man was transported to a hospital. Officials did not immediately disclose his condition.

The tiger's caretaker was able to safely contain the big cat, officials said. The tiger was not injured.

In December, a custodial worker was mauled by a tiger at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens after entering an unauthorised area.

A Collier County deputy shot the animal as its jaw were wrapped around the man's arm.

