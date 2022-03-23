Gitanjali J Angmo of Leh from HIAL honoured as Women Transforming India by NITI Aayog

Gitanjali J Angmo of Leh from Himalayan institute of Alternatives is among the 75 women honoured as Women Transforming India by the NITI Aayog.

Women have consistently been playing a key role in transforming India into a 'Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat'. In recognition of the remarkable achievements of these women across diverse sectors NITI Aayog has instituted Women Transforming India Awards.

This year, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, the WTI Awards were conferred on 75 women achievers. Click here to know more about the other awardees.

Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) is the world's first doer's university, that combines Academics, Research and Entrepreneurship through a curriculum that is contextual. The pedagogy is experientially conducted through real-life experience, and the approach is trans-disciplinary, problem-solving, combining indigenous wisdom with modern technology. As the Co-Founder, CEO & Dean, Gitanjali leads Academic Development that includes setting up of new schools & centres of excellence, curriculum design & development. She also facilitates fund-raising and scaling-up of the successful research pilots into consulting assignments and sustainable & responsible local enterprises.

Himalayan institute of Alternatives is empowering youth and communities with a contextualised educational experience.

(With Inputs from PIB)