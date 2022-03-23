Left Menu

Gitanjali J Angmo of Leh from HIAL honoured as Women Transforming India by NITI Aayog

Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) is the world’s first doer’s university, that combines Academics, Research and Entrepreneurship through a curriculum that is contextual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:42 IST
Gitanjali J Angmo of Leh from HIAL honoured as Women Transforming India by NITI Aayog
Himalayan institute of Alternatives is empowering youth and communities with a contextualised educational experience. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  • Country:
  • India

Gitanjali J Angmo of Leh from Himalayan institute of Alternatives is among the 75 women honoured as Women Transforming India by the NITI Aayog.

Women have consistently been playing a key role in transforming India into a 'Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat'. In recognition of the remarkable achievements of these women across diverse sectors NITI Aayog has instituted Women Transforming India Awards.

This year, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, the WTI Awards were conferred on 75 women achievers. Click here to know more about the other awardees.

Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) is the world's first doer's university, that combines Academics, Research and Entrepreneurship through a curriculum that is contextual. The pedagogy is experientially conducted through real-life experience, and the approach is trans-disciplinary, problem-solving, combining indigenous wisdom with modern technology. As the Co-Founder, CEO & Dean, Gitanjali leads Academic Development that includes setting up of new schools & centres of excellence, curriculum design & development. She also facilitates fund-raising and scaling-up of the successful research pilots into consulting assignments and sustainable & responsible local enterprises.

Himalayan institute of Alternatives is empowering youth and communities with a contextualised educational experience.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022