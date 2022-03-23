Left Menu

Chlorine leak at London's Olympic Park pool leaves casualties needing treatment

A number of casualties with breathing difficulties were treated by London's ambulance service on Wednesday after a leak of a high quantity of chlorine gas at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's aquatics centre, emergency services said. The London Fire Brigade said that around 200 people had been evacuated after it was called at around 0945 GMT to the east London park, which hosted Summer Olympics events ten years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:00 IST
Chlorine leak at London's Olympic Park pool leaves casualties needing treatment

A number of casualties with breathing difficulties were treated by London's ambulance service on Wednesday after a leak of a high quantity of chlorine gas at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's aquatics centre, emergency services said.

The London Fire Brigade said that around 200 people had been evacuated after it was called at around 0945 GMT to the east London park, which hosted Summer Olympics events ten years ago. "Due to a chemical reaction a high quantity of chlorine gas was released. London Ambulance Service are treating a number of patients," London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

"While we ventilate the premises we would ask those residents in the immediate vicinity to close doors and windows." The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which manages the park, said the immediate area had been cordoned off.

The London Ambulance Service described it as a major incident, and said it had sent multiple resources to the scene. Pictures on Twitter showed more than a dozen ambulances outside the swimming pool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022