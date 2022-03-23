Science News Roundup: Blue Origin engineer to replace 'SNL' star Davidson on space flight; OneWeb to launch satellites with rival SpaceX after suspending ties with Russian agency and more
Terms of the deal with California-based SpaceX, a direct competitor of OneWeb in the burgeoning broadband satellite industry, were not disclosed. Antibodies in children last at least 6 mos after COVID; SK Bioscience vaccine shows promise vs Omicron The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Blue Origin engineer to replace 'SNL' star Davidson on space flight
Blue Origin engineer Gary Lai will replace "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson in the space tourism company's latest flight, it said on Monday. Davidson had pulled out after the flight, originally meant to launch this week, was postponed to March 29 to run some more pre-flight tests on one of the vehicle's subsystems.
OneWeb to launch satellites with rival SpaceX after suspending ties with Russian agency
Weeks after Moscow forced the 11th-hour cancellation of a rocket launch for British satellite venture OneWeb from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the company said on Monday it has contracted with Elon Musk's SpaceX to send its satellites into orbit. Terms of the deal with California-based SpaceX, a direct competitor of OneWeb in the burgeoning broadband satellite industry, were not disclosed.
Antibodies in children last at least 6 mos after COVID; SK Bioscience vaccine shows promise vs Omicron
The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Antibodies in kids after COVID last 6 months or more
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Blue Origin
- Saturday Night Live
- Pete
- Russia
- Russian
- OneWeb
- COVID
- Omicron
- Kazakhstan
- Elon Musk's
- Moscow
- British
ALSO READ
Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more
Malaysia reports 26,856 new COVID-19 infections, 77 new deaths
COVID-19 can cause brain shrinkage, memory loss - study
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify new gene differences in severe COVID patients; Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment