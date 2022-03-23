A veteran envoy of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine war, two sources said, as U.S. President Joe Biden flew to Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine, where invading Russian troops are stalled, cities are under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol is in flames. REPERCUSSIONS * Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms, has quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy and left the country due to the war in Ukraine, two sources told Reuters. * Russia plans to switch its gas sales to "unfriendly" countries to roubles, Putin said, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust. * NATO nations' leaders will agree on Thursday to deploy four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said. * Biden said Russia's potential use of chemical weapons against Ukraine was a real threat as he left for Brussels with plans for more sanctions on members of Russia's parliament. * Stoltenberg said NATO worries China could support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ON THE GROUND * Satellite photographs showed massive destruction in Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, with columns of smoke rising from burning residential apartment buildings. None of the following reports could immediately be verified: * Russia said its forces used long-range weapons fired from the sea to hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the northwestern city of Rivne and two Tochka-U missile launchers in an industrial zone in the outskirts of Kyiv. * Ukrainian officials said two civilians were killed in overnight shelling in the Mykolaiv region, a bridge was destroyed over the River Desna in Chernihiv and residential buildings and a shopping mall were struck in two districts of Kyiv, wounding at least four people. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were using the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant to prepare new attacks. CIVILIANS * More than 145,000 babies are in urgent need of nutrition support in Ukraine, UNICEF said. * The head of the International Committee of Red Cross will raise "pressing humanitarian issues" in Ukraine during ongoing talks in Moscow with senior Russian officials, the agency said. * The EU on Wednesday is due to set out plans on how it will provide jobs, education and housing for refugees. * Germany, which has recorded nearly 239,000 Ukrainian refugee arrivals, said it plans to take more measures to help refugees from Ukraine. QUOTES * "I have never seen such cruelty before," 38-year-old Kateryna Mytkevich said in the Polish city of Przemysl near the border with Ukraine, after she fled the northern city of Chernihiv. * "The world is on the verge of many new crises," Zelenskiy told the Japanese parliament. "The environmental and food challenges are unprecedented."

(Compiled by Philippa Fletcher)

