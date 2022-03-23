Left Menu

Spacewalk underway to install space station upgrades: Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:43 IST
Image Credit: NASA
NASA astronaut Raja Chari and astronaut Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) began a spacewalk today at 8:32 a.m. EDT to install a new thermal system and electronics components on the International Space Station. The spacewalk is underway and will last approximately 6 hours, 30 minutes.

The duo is installing hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module that routes ammonia through the station's heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature.

Astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron are tasked to assist Maurer and Chari in and out of their spacesuits and monitor their external activities.

Live coverage of the spacewalk is available on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Last week, Barron and Chari completed a spacewalk to prepare the space station for upcoming solar array upgrades by assembling and installing modification kits. The March 15 spacewalk lasted for 6 hours and 54 minutes.

Today's spacewalk is the second of Chari's career and the first for Maurer.

