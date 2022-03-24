Left Menu

Ayush Ministry initiates clinical trial on Ayurveda's efficacy in rheumatoid arthritis treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 00:41 IST
Ayush Ministry initiates clinical trial on Ayurveda's efficacy in rheumatoid arthritis treatment
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayush Ministry has initiated the world's first multicentre phase-3 clinical trial to examine the efficacy of Ayurveda in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, according to an official statement.

The clinical trial will be conducted following the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use – Good Clinical Practice guidelines, it stated.

It will be closely monitored by Dr Daniel Erick Furst, a renowned rheumatologist at the University of California, the statement mentioned.

This project is one of the first multi-centre phase-3 double-blind double-dummy clinical trials on the efficacy of Ayurveda in the management of rheumatoid arthritis, it claimed.

The trial will be conducted by AVP Research Foundation, affiliated with the Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd and the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda, an agency under the Ayush Ministry.

Dr Somit Kumar, Director of AVP Research Foundation and co-investigator of this study, said, ''AMRA, a double-blind double-dummy randomised clinical trial, is taking Ayurveda research in rheumatology to a global stage.'' Dr M N Shubhashree, Research Officer, Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Metabolic Disorders, Bengaluru, said the study is expected to begin in May and be completed in the next two years.

The sample size has increased almost 5 times, from 48 patients to 240, Dr Shubhashree said. ''Clinical trials will be conducted at AVP Research Foundation in Coimbatore, Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Metabolic Disorders in Bengaluru and the Raja Ramdeo Anandilala Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Cancer in Mumbai.'' Earlier, the National Institutes of Health in the USA funded a clinical trial at the University of Washington in Seattle to compare the efficacy and safety of classical Ayurvedic treatment to standard Allopathic treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The findings of this study have been published in prestigious journals such as the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases and the Journal of Clinical Rheumatology, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022