Science News Roundup: Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus and more

Scientists said on Wednesday that Spinosaurus and its cousin Baryonyx possessed extremely compact bones that would have helped them stay submerged for underwater swimming as semiaquatic predators targeting large prey. Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19.

Updated: 24-03-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus

Spinosaurus, the largest-known carnivorous dinosaur, and its closest relatives long have confounded scientists trying to understand how these unusual water-loving beasts lived their lives and hunted prey. Did they wade into rivers and lakes like a heron? Or did they swim underwater like a hippo or croc? It turns out that the answer was in their bones - their bone density, to be precise. Scientists said on Wednesday that Spinosaurus and its cousin Baryonyx possessed extremely compact bones that would have helped them stay submerged for underwater swimming as semiaquatic predators targeting large prey.

Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Type 2 diabetes risk rises after COVID-19

OneWeb to launch satellites with rival SpaceX after suspending ties with Russian agency

Weeks after Moscow forced the 11th-hour cancellation of a rocket launch for British satellite venture OneWeb from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the company said on Monday it has contracted with Elon Musk's SpaceX to send its satellites into orbit. Terms of the deal with California-based SpaceX, a direct competitor of OneWeb in the burgeoning broadband satellite industry, were not disclosed.

Antibodies in children last at least 6 mos after COVID; SK Bioscience vaccine shows promise vs Omicron

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Antibodies in kids after COVID last 6 months or more

